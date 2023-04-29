Dolphins select Stanford WR/TE Elijah Higgins in 6th round of NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, left, and head coach Mike McDaniel, right, respond to questions during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins had to wait once again on Saturday, as their first selection of Day 3 didn’t come until pick No. 197 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The Dolphins decided to stay put instead of moving around up or down the board and selected wide receiver/tight end Elijah Higgins from Stanford.

Miami met Higgins prior to the draft and hope he will fill out the role that Mike Gesicki left behind after the team’s former tight end signed with the New England Patriots during free agency back in March.

In 27 collegiate games, Higgins (6′3, 230 lbs) recorded 119 receptions for 1,380 yards and six touchdowns.

The Dolphins will make one more selection in the 7th round (pending no trades) at pick no. 238.

Here are the Dolphins selections for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 2 (No. 51 overall) — Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Round 3 (84) — Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Round 6 (197) — Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford