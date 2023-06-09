Panthers fans relishing after team wins first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history

Florida Panthers fans cheer the team during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers recorded their first-ever Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history Thursday night and players told Local 10 News Friday that the team is looking to build off that momentum.

Carter Verhaeghe snapped a wrister from the slot high into the back of the net 4:27 into overtime and the Panthers rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 3.

Vegas still leads the title series 2-1, but Florida has life and found a way to turn overtime into its favorite time once again.

Star forward Matthew Tkachuk told reporters on Friday that being in a 2-0 hole after losing their first two games in Vegas didn’t convince members of the national media that his team was built to win their first championship.

“They all counted us out before the final even started, so being in that position just probably added to it a bit,” he said.

Local 10 News spoke with hopeful fans outside of FLA Live Arena just hours after their historical win.

“Every time we’re down, every time there’s adversity all season long, we kept coming back. We weren’t even supposed to make the playoffs. In Boston, no one gave us a chance. We beat Boston and we just keep rolling and rolling and rolling,” said Panthers fan Rob Beglia.

Verhaghe, who scored the game-winning goal, said that he was glad to deliver a victory for fans that waited 26 years for the team to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

“To win in overtime in front of our home fans, it gives us a little bit of momentum and you saw it right from the start in the first period. We fed off our home crowd a little bit and we love playing at home,” he said.

The Panthers were back on the ice Friday morning for an optional skate.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice is expected to speak about the team’s Game 3 win at 3 p.m. on Local 10.

Game 4 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. at FLA Live Arena.