3-run sixth stings Sandy Alcantara, Marlins in 11-2 loss to Rays

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Luis Arraez #3 and Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins collide attempting to catch the ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on August 29, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – One poor inning has been the main storyline throughout the 2023 season for Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara and that hair-pulling trend continued in a 11-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) Tuesday night in front of 10,338 at loanDepot park.

Trying to climb back into the final National League Wild Card spot, the Marlins (66-66) got all of their offense off the bat of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who put his team out in front, 1-0, in the bottom of the first and drove an Aaron Civale pitch 412-feet into the right-field seats for a 2-1 lead in the third.

The sixth inning, however, crumbled for Alcantara and his team’s defense.

Miscommunication from Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler on a routine fly ball from Brandon Lowe resulted in a leadoff double.

Isaac Paredes drove home Lowe with a soft-hit single over the head of Jon Berti to tie the score at two.

You can sense Alcantara’s frustration after the play concluded.

The Rays turned a three-run sixth and a four-run seventh into a six-run deficit for Skip Schumaker’s bunch.

Different Sandy- The previous time Alcantara faced Tampa Bay this season, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner tossed a 97-pitch complete game on the road.

Struggles against Rays continue- Despite just a 1-2 mark against Kevin Cash’s club in 2023, the Marlins’ offense has been fairly overmatched compared to the Rays’.

Next- In what has been a month to forget, left-hander Jesús Luzardo will take the ball for the Marlins in the season finale of the always-entertaining Citrus Series. Tampa Bay will turn to Zach Eflin, who took the loss July 26 against these same Marlins. Expect a first pitch of 6:40 p.m. ET from loanDepot park.