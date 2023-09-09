Stallings’ go-ahead home run the difference as Marlins take series opener in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jacob Stallings #58 and Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins react after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, not known for his power at the plate, clinched a series-opening win for Skip Schumaker’s bunch, 3-2, Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Twenty-four hours prior, the Marlins, who currently trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by a half game for the final slot in the tight National League Wild Card, were smacked around by the always-dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers in the series finale at loanDepot park, 10-0.

With the scoreless-inning streak sitting at 14.2 innings, Jesús Sánchez, coming off the bench to pinch hit, drove home Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth inning with a game-tying two-run blast to right center field.

The young Eury Pérez kept the game close for the Marlins (73-68).

Pérez worked five innings, allowing a solo home run to Trea Turner and a bloop RBI single to center field off the bat of Bryce Harper to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Phillies (77-63), who sit atop the National League Wild Card standings.

Phillies left-hander Christopher Sánchez blanked Miami for five innings, punching out four on 82 pitches.

Marlins left-hander Tanner Scott secured the save after closing the door with a perfect nine-pitch ninth.

Scoreboard watching- When was the last time the Marlins’ best friend was the out-of-town scoreboard in September? With 21 games left on the schedule, Miami sits a half game out of the final National League Wild Card spot. Insane times.

How big was Stallins’ solo shot? - Batting .198 in 2023, Stallings has just three home runs under Schumaker, with the last being against the Dodgers on August 18. Prior to that, July 5 against St. Louis at loanDepot park.

Next- The Marlins will turn to veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will send out right-hander Aaron Nola, who is not a stranger to the Marlins.