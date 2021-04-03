photo
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter reacts to All-Star Game being moved from Georgia

Clay Ferraro
, Sports Reporter

FILE PHOTO: Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter speaks to the media on a Zoom call. (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement supporting MLB’s decision to move the all-star game from Atlanta.

The decision comes a little more than a week after the passage of S.B. 202, a Georgia law that President Joe Biden criticized earlier this week, saying that it will restrict voting access for residents of the state.

Statement from Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. (WPLG)

According to www.mlb.com, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the decision to move the All-Star Game was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport” and was made after consultation with teams, former and current players, the MLB Players Association and The Players Alliance, among others.

