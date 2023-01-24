Download the new and improved Local 10 News app!

The Local10.com app is getting a makeover next Monday, but you can already download the app today to stay up to date with current events.

The updated version of our app will include a customizable homepage so users can select which kind of news they prefer to see first. The default homepage features top stories at the top, followed by current livestreams, local news, politics, national news and sports.

To view any other sections of the website, just click on the menu on the top left-hand side.

To reach the weather app, simply click on the weather icon on the top right-hand side.

Commenting under articles with also be available to users who have created an account with Local10.com. Be sure to check out our community guidelines before posting.

If you already have downloaded the app, you don’t have to do anything! The app will automatically update unless you have de-selected “automatic updates” in your Settings. If so, simply click “update” in Settings.

To download the app for iPhone, click here.

To download the app for Android, click here.