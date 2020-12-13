PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Joining the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast are FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, Feeding South Florida President Paco Velez, and journalists Nancy Ancrum from the Miami Herald and Steve Bousquet from the Sun Sentinel.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: December 13, 2020
Dr. Aileen Marty, Nikki Fried, Nancy Ancrum, Steve Bousquet and Paco Velez join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.