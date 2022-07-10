Broward supervisor of elections prepares for primary election season

Joe Scott, the Broward supervisor of elections, said on Sunday that his team is mailing voter information cards and a mailer ahead of the election.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is working on a “major redesign” of the precinct maps to help primary election voters to have a better experience on Aug. 23.

Joe Scott, the Broward supervisor of elections, said on Sunday that his team is mailing voter information cards and a mailer ahead of the election.

“We believe that it’s going to be a much more orderly and a better experience for voters,” Scott said during This Week In South Florida.

Scott also said he was glad to learn Judge Pete Antonacci will be heading the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security to deal with voter fraud and election law violations.

Peter Antonacci, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, left, works with members of the canvassing board on logic and accuracy testing of equipment used for counting ballots, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lauderhill, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Scott said he met Antonacci, the former Broward County Supervisor of Elections, during his transition.

“We want everybody to feel comfortable voting, but we also want people who might have negative motives we want them to be afraid to do something wrong,” Scott said later adding, “If it is your intention to break the law, we want you to know that that’s not going to work.”

Antonacci served as an administrative law judge for the Division of Administrative Hearings, the governor’s former legal counsel, a former Palm Beach County State Attorney, and a lobbyist in Tallahassee.

Local 10 News’ Sarah Ramdin contributed to this report.