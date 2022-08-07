84º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Mary Estime-Irvin

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, North Miami, Miami-Dade County, Politics
Hundreds of migrants that ended a dangerous and desperate voyage on South Florida shores Saturday are in custody of US Border Patrol, the most recent example in an increasing number of landings.

The overloaded vessel made it to Key Largo with hundreds of Haitians aboard in what appeared to be a smuggling operation.

To get some perspective on the increasing number of Haitians trying to reach our shores, North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin joined This Week in South Florida. He discussion with hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.

