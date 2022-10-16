This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

The verdict in the Parkland school shooting trial penalty phase was life with no parole for the young man who staged a murder rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The verdict in the Parkland school shooting trial penalty phase was life with no parole for the young man who staged a murder rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School.

The families of the victims, who are, themselves, sentenced to lives of profound loss, lashed out in confusion and anger.

Several jurors described tension and perceived threats in the jury room.

Gail Levine spent her career prosecuting murderers and has been providing legal insight and analysis of the sentencing proceedings since it began months ago.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss and unravel what happened, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.