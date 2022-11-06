81º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Margaret Brown and Adam Watstein

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County, Weston
Last week in Weston, the upscale community in west Broward County, residents woke up to find a children’s playground covered with anti-Semitic symbols and messages.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week in Weston, the upscale community in west Broward County, residents woke up to find a children’s playground covered with anti-Semitic symbols and messages.

And it wasn’t the first time.

City leaders denounced the hate and a hunt began for those responsible.

Among the leaders speaking out immediately and forcefully was Weston Mayor Margaret Brown and Rabbi Adam Watstein.

Both joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter