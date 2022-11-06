This Week in South Florida: Margaret Brown and Adam Watstein

Last week in Weston, the upscale community in west Broward County, residents woke up to find a children’s playground covered with anti-Semitic symbols and messages.

And it wasn’t the first time.

City leaders denounced the hate and a hunt began for those responsible.

Among the leaders speaking out immediately and forcefully was Weston Mayor Margaret Brown and Rabbi Adam Watstein.

