1 killed in crash on I-95, SB lanes closed from Sheridan Street to Golden Glades Interchange

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 that left one person dead Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes just south of Sheridan Street, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes confirmed.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down from Sheridan Street to the Golden Glades Interchange after the crash. That’s about eight miles of delays for commuters in that area.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Jenise Fernandez said drivers can take U.S. 441 or Florida’s Turnpike as alternate routes.