FedEx tractor-trailer rolls over on I-95, causing major backups in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A FedEx tractor-trailer rolled onto its side Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hillsboro Boulevard, causing major traffic delays during the morning commute.

Total Traffic reported that delays were being seen from Boca Raton to Broward County.

One left lane is currently open, along with an express lane.

Drivers are urged to take Florida’s Turnpike, U.S. 441 or Federal Highway to bypass the traffic.