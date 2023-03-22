FedEx tractor-trailer rolls over on I-95, causing major backups in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A FedEx tractor-trailer rolled onto its side Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hillsboro Boulevard, causing major traffic delays during the morning commute.
Total Traffic reported that delays were being seen from Boca Raton to Broward County.
One left lane is currently open, along with an express lane.
Drivers are urged to take Florida’s Turnpike, U.S. 441 or Federal Highway to bypass the traffic.
7:20am Heads up! Big backups Boca To Broward on I-95 South @ Hillsboro Blvd for a crash involving a tractor trailer One Left lane & 95 express squeezing though. Take the Turnpike, 441 or Federal to bypass. Please #MoveOver @DFB_BSOAlerts @FHPPalmBeach https://t.co/2U6SoW0uh7— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) March 22, 2023