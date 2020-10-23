Obama speaks in Miami and Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Saturday

Once again, South Florida will be in the political spotlight Saturday as election day grows even closer.

Former President Barack Obama will hold a drive-in car rally in North Miami in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The campaign says Obama will be encouraging Floridians to vote early.

The time and specific location of the Saturday rally have not been announced.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot Saturday during early voting in Palm Beach County.

Last year, Trump changed his home address from New York to Florida.

After visiting The Villages and Pensacola on Friday, Trump is expected to stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort overnight before voting Saturday and continuing on the campaign trail in another battleground state, North Carolina.

Florida’s 29 electoral votes are clearly a key prize given the time both campaigns have spent in the state as election day on Nov. 3 has inched closer.

Trump and Biden clashed in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville.