Broward County Election Results: 2020 General Election

Broward County voters are deciding on their sheriff, supervisor of elections, state attorney and public defender when they go to the polls in the November general election.

That’s in addition to some other countywide races and various municipal election decisions depending on where you live.

Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Hallandale Beach, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Cooper City, Southwest Ranches, Weston and West Park are all voting for mayors.

See the results below as the votes are tabulated on Election Day, Nov. 3, including how Broward County votes in the presidential race, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden is challenging Republican incumbent Donald Trump.