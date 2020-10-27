Debbie Wasserman Schultz vs. Carla Spalding: Florida 23rd Congressional District race

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Debbie Wasserman Schultz is a heavy favorite as she seeks an eighth term in the House of Representatives in a deeply Democratic district.

Her opponent, Republican Carla Spalding, is attempting to use Wasserman Schultz’s experience against her.

Wasserman Schultz, who was first elected to Congress in 2004, serves on the House’s Committee on Appropriations and Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

She is trumpeted on her website as “a true progressive champion who will fight for South Florida families.”

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

r9486 U.S. Representative - District 23 Candidate Votes % *Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 231)

Spalding, 52, is trying to convince voters that Wasserman Schultz, 54, is “the definition of a career politician” who doesn’t relate with everyday people in the community.

So who is Spalding?

She describes herself as a “first-generation American and single working parent who immigrated to this great country from Jamaica, served in the US Navy, earned a master’s degree, became a college professor and a small business owner.”

District 23 consists of southern Broward County and northeastern Miami-Dade County, including Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, and Aventura.