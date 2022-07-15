VOTE 2022: Deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching; here’s how to register

Are you registered to vote? Time is running out if you are not.

Florida’s primary election takes place on Aug. 23.

And in order to cast your ballot, you must be registered to vote before July 25, which is right around the corner.

You also need to remember that Florida is a closed primary state. That means only voters registered to a particular party can vote for candidates in that party during the primary, so if there’s a particular Republican or Democrat you want to vote for, you need to be registered in one of those parties.

Registering to vote and to join a party is easy. You can do it online by visiting RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.