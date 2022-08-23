Annette Taddeo wins Democratic Primary for U.S. District 27 seat

MIAMI – State Sen. Annette Taddeo won Tuesday’s Primary against fellow Democrats City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and Angel Montalvo.

She will go up against GOP U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in November’s General Election race for District 27.

Taddeo became the first Latina Democrat elected to the State Senate in Florida history in 2017.

According to her campaign page, Taddeo “has spent her career fighting for core Democratic issues like a living wage for all Floridians, defending a woman’s right to make choices about her own body, economic growth through helping our small businesses, affordable healthcare for all Floridians, safe drinking water, and stronger and safer schools.”

Russell initially wanted the chance to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, but changed his mind after it became clear that Val Demings — who currently represents Orlando in Congress — was likely to be the Democratic nominee against Rubio.

According to his campaign website, Russell vowed to commit to strengthening the economy and growing the middle class. His website stated he is also an advocate of combating climate change and of protecting the environment for future generations. Other platforms are dismantling discrimination, creating an equal and prosperous America, protecting workers and families through affordable housing and wages, addressing gun violence and fighting for reproductive rights and women’s issues.

Montalvo also ran for the Democratic nomination in the Primary.

“I’m running because we need bold new leadership to tackle the many intersecting issues that South Florida is facing,” he says on his campaign website. “Miami is my home and painfully, like so many other communities across the country, we are facing a series of social, racial, and economic crises.”

Two years ago, Salazar defeated the incumbent Democrat, Donna Shalala, with just over 51% of the vote. The district has switched parties multiple times over recent years.

Republican Frank Polo challenged her in the Primary, but lost.

