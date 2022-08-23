RESULTS: Primary Election Results for Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Monroe County are heading to the polls Tuesday with more than a few races to watch and referendums, including a Monroe County School District operational funding question that will be on all ballots. On Key West ballots only will be referendums on replacing gender-specific references in the city charter and another about candidates’ being required to have residency in the city of Key West.

The Monroe County School District Referendum seeks to lower the amount of tax money raised for capital and construction projects in order to use the Flexible Funding Initiative for teachers’ salaries and to retain safe school officers. It would not mean a tax increase for residents. (See a sample ballot here of all the referendums).

In Monroe County’s District 5, County Commissioner Holly Raschein of Tavernier was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fulfill the term of the late Mike Forster. Now she must run for re-election to keep the seat until the term ends in 2024. Jose Peixoto of Key Largo, who previously ran for Congress, is hoping to beat Raschein. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will take the commission seat.

In Key West, incumbent mayor and former city commissioner Teri Johnston is seeking a second two-year term — former city commissioner Margaret Romero is hoping to unseat her.

View all results for Monroe County below: