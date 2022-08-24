Rubio, Demings locked-in in Florida’s U.S. Senate race

With an expected matchup becoming official Tuesday night, both Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings are wasting no time campaigning.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With an expected matchup becoming official Tuesday night, both Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings are wasting no time campaigning.

As anticipated, Demings won Tuesday night’s Democratic primary in a landslide, facing only token opposition. Rubio ran unopposed.

On Wednesday, Demings kicked off her new “Running to Win” bus tour in Tampa, while Rubio was on the offensive, tweeting out an attack ad.

Demings celebrated her primary victory in Orlando Tuesday night, the city she represents in Congress and the city where she was once police chief.

“With you, with your help, I will be elected,” she told the audience.

Demings’ tour will take her across the state, where she says she wants one-on-one time with voters.

Meanwhile, Rubio released an ad on Twitter, calling Demings “another ‘blame America first’ radical rubber stamp.”

He also participated in the “Keep Florida Free” tour on primary night. He took to the podium following Demings’ win, showing clear signs that he’s feeling the heat, as polls have showed a closer-than-expected race.

“So we are going to be outraised and that’s OK, we just need enough money to get our message out. We need people out there voting,” Rubio said. “We can’t sit back and assume this is going to be a good election, we don’t need to turn out and vote, that’s not true. It doesn’t matter how much support you have, if that support doesn’t turn into votes, you don’t win elections.”