VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Broward County

Voters in Broward County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Other key races in the area include four school board seats that are up for grabs, along with commission races in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Wilton Manors, Hallandale Beach, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Margate, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, Sunrise, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Dania Beach and West Park.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in: