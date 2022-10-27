80º

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Broward County

Voters in Broward County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Other key races in the area include four school board seats that are up for grabs, along with commission races in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Wilton Manors, Hallandale Beach, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Margate, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, Sunrise, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Dania Beach and West Park.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:

Local Races that Matter

Broward County Results: 2022 Midterm Election

Florida Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron DeSantis*(R)
00%
Charlie Crist(D)
00%
Carmen Gimenez
00%
Hector Roos(L)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Senator

Candidate

Votes

%

Marco Rubio*(R)
00%
Val Demings(D)
00%
Steven B. Grant
00%
Dennis Misigoy(L)
00%
Tuan TQ Nguyen
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 20

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick*(D)
00%
Drew Montez Clark(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Budd(R)
00%
Jared Moskowitz(D)
00%
Mark Napier
00%
Christine Scott
00%

U.S. Representative - District 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Frederica Wilson*(D)
00%
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashley Moody*(R)
00%
Aramis Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Candidate

Votes

%

Wilton Simpson(R)
00%
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
00%

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Patronis*(R)
00%
Adam Hattersley(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Amendment 1 - Assessment of Real Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 2 - Abolishing Revision Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 3 - Homestead Property Tax

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Charles Canady

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice John Couriel

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jamie Grosshans

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jorge Labarga

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Ricky Polston

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Alexander Spicola Bok

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Edwin Scales

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

State Senator - District 30

Candidate

Votes

%

Tina Polsky*(D)
00%
William Reicherter(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 96

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Daley*(D)
00%
Jenna Hague(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 100

Candidate

Votes

%

Chip LaMarca*(R)
00%
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 101

Candidate

Votes

%

Hillary Cassel(D)
00%
Guy Silla(R)
00%

Broward Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

State Representative - District 103

Candidate

Votes

%

Robin Bartleman*(D)
00%
George Navarini(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Broward School Board - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie Murray Martin
00%

Broward School Board - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Ruth Carter-Lynch
00%

Broward School Board - District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Brenda Fam
00%

Broward School Board - District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Donna Pilger Korn *
00%
*Incumbent

Broward County Charter Question 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Broward County Charter Question 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Broward County Court Judge - Group 15

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Marion Brown
00%

17th Judicial Circuit - Group 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary Farmer Jr
00%

17th Judicial Circuit - Group 51

Candidate

Votes

%

Tamar Hamilton
00%
Lorena Mastrarrigo
00%

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Christina Nicole Disbrow
00%
John Charles Herbst
00%
Ken Keechl
00%

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Pam Beasley-Pittman
00%
Yvette DuBose
00%
Donna Guthrie
00%

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Cochrane
00%
Ted Inserra
00%
Mike Lambrechts
00%
Kathleen McGowan
00%
Ed Rebholz
00%
Jacquelyn Scott
00%
Warren Sturman
00%

Hollywood Commissioner - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Traci Callari
00%

Hollywood Commissioner - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Biederman
00%

Wilton Manors Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Boyd Corbin
00%
Scott Newton
00%

Wilton Manors Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Don D'Arminio
00%
Paul Rolli
00%
Roy David Walker
00%

Wilton Manors Charter Amendment 1 - Obsolete Articles

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Wilton Manors Charter Amendment 2 - Filling of Vacancies

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Wilton Manors Charter Amendment 3 - Term Limits

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Lauderhill Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Richard Campbell
00%
Ken Thurston
00%

Lauderhill Commissioner - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Denise Grant
00%

North Lauderdale Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Samson Borgelin
00%
Ana Ziade
00%

North Lauderdale Commissioner - District A

Candidate

Votes

%

Luke Lewis
00%
Martinus Rolle
00%
Lorenzo Charles Wood
00%

Hallandale Beach City Commissioner - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Butler
00%
Keith London
00%
Matthew Lorenzo
00%

Hallandale Beach City Commissioner - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Joy Adams
00%
Qunea Gordon
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 1 - Independent Auditor

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 2 - Mayor as Spokesperson

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 3 - Forfeiture of Office

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 4 - Filling Vacancies

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 5 - Board Appointments

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 6 - Review and Provisions

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 7 - Charter Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 8 - Removal Process

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Floyd Amos
00%
Marilyn Davis
00%

Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sandra Davey
00%
Nethel Stephens
00%

Margate Commissioner - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Antonio Arserio
00%

Margate Commissioner - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Nina Culver
00%

Margate Charter Question - Mayoral Terms

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Plantation Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Nick Sortal
00%

Plantation Council Member - Group 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Erik Anderson
00%

Plantation Council Member - Group 2

Candidate

Votes

%

James Michael Frommert
00%

Plantation Council Member - Group 5

Candidate

Votes

%

H. Wayne Clark Jr
00%
Dylan Cole
00%

Plantation Charter Question

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Plantation Acres Improvement District

Candidate

Votes

%

Lance Fein
00%
Jeff Munchick
00%
Jorge Santana
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Barbara Coons
00%
Luiz Dasilva
00%
Rhonda Eaton
00%
Thomas Terwilliger
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Alison Fournier
00%
Tom Heinrich
00%
Tom McMahon
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Eason Sr
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Cyndy Floyd
00%

Weston Commission - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Patricia Bernardini
00%
Byron Jaffe
00%

Weston Commission - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Molina-Macfie
00%
Alfredo Ortega
00%

West Park Commission - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Tangi Lunette Bates
00%

West Park Commission - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Cristina Eveillard
00%

West Park Charter Amendment 1 - Compensation Language

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

West Park Charter Amendment 2 - Salary Increase

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Gelin
00%

Tamarac Commission - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Alexandra Alvarez
00%
Joseph Lanouette
00%
Stuart Michelson
00%
Tyneka Rene
00%

Tamarac Commission - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kicia Daniel
00%
Carol Mendelson
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 1 - Map and Boundaries

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 2 - Removal of City Manager

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 3 - City's Managers Authority

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 4 - Candidate Residency

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 5 - Procurement Procedures

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 6 - Removal of City Attorney

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 7 - Update of City Charter

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Southwest Ranches Council Member - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Bob Hartmann
00%

Southwest Ranches Amendment 1 - Mayor Residency Requirement

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Southwest Ranches Amendment 2 - Filling Council Vacancies

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Southwest Ranches Amendment 3 - Charter Review Committee

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Sunrise Commission - Seat D

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacqueline Guzman
00%

Oakland Park Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Steven Arnst
00%
Fitzgerald Budhoo Sr
00%
Coby King
00%
Tim Lonergan
00%
Kedner Maxime
00%
Letitia Newbold
00%

Cooper City Commissioner - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Joshua Giancarlo
00%
Jeremy Katzman
00%

Cooper City Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa Mallozzi
00%
Howard Meltzer
00%

Cooper City Charter Question

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Coral Springs City Commissioner - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Shawn Michael Cerra
00%
Daniel Penha Foganholi
00%

Coral Springs Improvement District

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Deerfield Beach Charter Amendment - Term Limits

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Dania Beach City Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Chickie Brandimarte
00%
Morris Goldwire
00%
Lori Lewellen
00%
Luis Rimoli
00%
A.J. Ryan
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Cory Ciklin

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Dorian Damoorgian

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Ed Artau

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Jonathan Gerber

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Robert Gross

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Spencer Levine

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Melanie May

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Coral Bay Community Development District - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronald Gallucci
00%

Central Broward Water Control District - Zone 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Susan Coyle
00%

Pine Tree Water Control District

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Sunshine Drainage District

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Turtle Run Community Development District - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Kapish
00%
James Shipe
00%

Turtle Run Community Development District - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Zaida Karnegis
00%

Walnut Creek Community Development - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Nachman Glazer
00%

