VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Broward County

Voters in Broward County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Other key races in the area include four school board seats that are up for grabs, along with commission races in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Wilton Manors, Hallandale Beach, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Margate, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, Sunrise, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Dania Beach and West Park.
Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:
Local Races that Matter
Broward County Results: 2022 Midterm Election
Ron DeSantis*(R)
Charlie Crist(D)
Carmen Gimenez
Hector Roos(L)
Marco Rubio*(R)
Val Demings(D)
Steven B. Grant
Dennis Misigoy(L)
Tuan TQ Nguyen
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick*(D)
Drew Montez Clark(R)
Joe Budd(R)
Jared Moskowitz(D)
Mark Napier
Christine Scott
Frederica Wilson*(D)
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
Ashley Moody*(R)
Aramis Ayala(D)
Wilton Simpson(R)
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
Jimmy Patronis*(R)
Adam Hattersley(D)
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Tina Polsky*(D)
William Reicherter(R)
Dan Daley*(D)
Jenna Hague(R)
Chip LaMarca*(R)
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
Hillary Cassel(D)
Guy Silla(R)
Robin Bartleman*(D)
George Navarini(R)
Marie Murray Martin
Ruth Carter-Lynch
Brenda Fam
Donna Pilger Korn *
Yes
Yes
Chris Marion Brown
Gary Farmer Jr
Tamar Hamilton
Lorena Mastrarrigo
Christina Nicole Disbrow
John Charles Herbst
Ken Keechl
Pam Beasley-Pittman
Yvette DuBose
Donna Guthrie
Kevin Cochrane
Ted Inserra
Mike Lambrechts
Kathleen McGowan
Ed Rebholz
Jacquelyn Scott
Warren Sturman
Traci Callari
Kevin Biederman
Boyd Corbin
Scott Newton
Don D'Arminio
Paul Rolli
Roy David Walker
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
Richard Campbell
Ken Thurston
Denise Grant
Samson Borgelin
Ana Ziade
Luke Lewis
Martinus Rolle
Lorenzo Charles Wood
Mike Butler
Keith London
Matthew Lorenzo
Joy Adams
Qunea Gordon
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Floyd Amos
Marilyn Davis
Sandra Davey
Nethel Stephens
Antonio Arserio
Nina Culver
Yes
Nick Sortal
Erik Anderson
James Michael Frommert
H. Wayne Clark Jr
Dylan Cole
Yes
Lance Fein
Jeff Munchick
Jorge Santana
Barbara Coons
Luiz Dasilva
Rhonda Eaton
Thomas Terwilliger
Alison Fournier
Tom Heinrich
Tom McMahon
Kevin Eason Sr
Cyndy Floyd
Patricia Bernardini
Byron Jaffe
Mary Molina-Macfie
Alfredo Ortega
Tangi Lunette Bates
Cristina Eveillard
Yes
Yes
Mike Gelin
Alexandra Alvarez
Joseph Lanouette
Stuart Michelson
Tyneka Rene
Kicia Daniel
Carol Mendelson
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bob Hartmann
Yes
Yes
Yes
Jacqueline Guzman
Steven Arnst
Fitzgerald Budhoo Sr
Coby King
Tim Lonergan
Kedner Maxime
Letitia Newbold
Joshua Giancarlo
Jeremy Katzman
Lisa Mallozzi
Howard Meltzer
Yes
No
Shawn Michael Cerra
Daniel Penha Foganholi
Yes
Yes
Chickie Brandimarte
Morris Goldwire
Lori Lewellen
Luis Rimoli
A.J. Ryan
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Ronald Gallucci
Susan Coyle
Yes
No
Yes
No
Chris Kapish
James Shipe
Zaida Karnegis
