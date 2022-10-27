80º

WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2022

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Miami-Dade County

Tags: Miami-Dade County
(WPLG)

Voters in Miami-Dade County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Other key races in the area include various mayoral races, including in Doral, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, South Miami, Opa-locka and Sunny Isles Beach.

There are also several Miami Beach referendums on the ballot for residents in that city and two commission seats are up for grabs in the county.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:

Local Races that Matter

Miami-Dade Results: 2022 Midterm Election

Florida Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron DeSantis*(R)
00%
Charlie Crist(D)
00%
Carmen Gimenez
00%
Hector Roos(L)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Senator

Candidate

Votes

%

Marco Rubio*(R)
00%
Val Demings(D)
00%
Steven B. Grant
00%
Dennis Misigoy(L)
00%
Tuan TQ Nguyen
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Budd(R)
00%
Jared Moskowitz(D)
00%
Mark Napier
00%
Christine Scott
00%

U.S. Representative - District 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Frederica Wilson*(D)
00%
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 25

Candidate

Votes

%

Debbie Wasserman Schultz*(D)
00%
Carla Spalding(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 26

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
00%
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 27

Candidate

Votes

%

Maria Elvira Salazar*(R)
00%
Annette Taddeo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlos Gimenez*(R)
00%
Robert Asencio(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashley Moody*(R)
00%
Aramis Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Candidate

Votes

%

Wilton Simpson(R)
00%
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
00%

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Patronis*(R)
00%
Adam Hattersley(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Amendment 1 - Assessment of Real Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 2 - Abolishing Revision Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 3 - Homestead Property Tax

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Charles Canady

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice John Couriel

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jamie Grosshans

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jorge Labarga

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Ricky Polston

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Alexander Spicola Bok

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Edwin Scales

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

State Senator - District 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Ileana Garcia*(R)
00%
Raquel Pacheco(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Senator - District 38

Candidate

Votes

%

Alexis Maria Calatayud(R)
00%
Janelle Perez(D)
00%

State Representative - District 100

Candidate

Votes

%

Chip LaMarca*(R)
00%
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 103

Candidate

Votes

%

Robin Bartleman*(D)
00%
George Navarini(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 105

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie Woodson*(D)
00%
Vincent Parlatore(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 106

Candidate

Votes

%

Fabian Basabe(R)
00%
Jordan Leonard(D)
00%

State Representative - District 113

Candidate

Votes

%

Vicki Lopez(R)
00%
Alessandro D'Amico(D)
00%

State Representative - District 114

Candidate

Votes

%

Demi Busatta Cabrera*(R)
00%
Adam Benna(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 115

Candidate

Votes

%

Alina Garcia(R)
00%
Christie Cantin Davis(D)
00%

State Representative - District 118

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Fernandez-Barquin*(R)
00%
Johnny Gonzalo Farias(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 119

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Carlos Porras(R)
00%
Gabriel Gonzalez(D)
00%

Miami-Dade Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Marleine Bastien
00%
Philippe Bien-Aime
00%

Miami-Dade Commissioner - District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Marino Cabrera
00%
Jorge Fors
00%

Miami-Dade Referendum 1 - Local Oath of Office

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami-Dade Referendum 2 - County Transportation Assets

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami-Dade School Board Referendum

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Commissioner - Group II

Candidate

Votes

%

Sabrina Cohen
00%
Stephen Cohen
00%
Laura Dominguez
00%
Isaiah Mosley
00%
Mitch Novick
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 1 - North Beach Oceanside Resort

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 2 - Arts & Culture Bond Issue

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 3 - Sale/Lease of City-Owned Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 4 - Lincoln Road Parking Leases

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 5 - Lease of Meridian Avenue

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 6 - Lease of Lincoln Lane/Lenox Ave

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 7 - South of Fifth FAR Incentive

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 8 - FAR Incentive on Washington Ave

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Opa-Locka Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine Banks
00%
Chris Davis
00%
Justo Rodriguez
00%
John Taylor
00%

Opa-Locka Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Randolph Aikens
00%
Sherelean Bass
00%
Audrey Dominguez
00%
Natasha Ervin
00%
Sandra Espinal
00%
Dorothy Johnson
00%
Jannie Russell
00%
George Suarez Jr
00%

Opa-Locka Referendum 1 - Compensation & Stipend

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Opa-Locka Referendum 2 - Mayor & Commission Compensation

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Aventura Commission - Seat 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Amit Bloom
00%
Alberto Zaltzberg
00%

Bal Harbour Council Member - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Neca Logan
00%
David Wolf
00%

Biscayne Park Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Veronica Amsler
00%
Mario Carozzi
00%
Jonathan Groth
00%
Judi Hamelburg
00%
Veronica Olivera
00%
Daniel Samaria
00%
Ivette Corredero
00%
Maxwell Stiss
00%

Miami Referendum - Hyatt & Knight Center Lease Extension

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Cutler Bay Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas Francis McCormick
00%
Tim Meerbott
00%

Doral Councilmember - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Susie Castillo
00%
Francisco Gamez
00%
Carlos Pereira
00%
Rafael Pineyro
00%

Doral Councilmember - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ivette Gonzalez Petkovich
00%
Maureen Porras
00%
Juan Manuel Sucre
00%

Doral Councilmember - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Digna Cabral
00%
Juan Carlos Esquivel
00%

Doral Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Pete Cabrera
00%
Christi Fraga
00%
Claudia Mariaca
00%
Haim Otero
00%

Hialeah Councilmember - Group IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Vivian Casals-Munoz
00%
Angelica Pacheco
00%

Hialeah Referendum - Administration Between Mayors

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Fausto Gomez
00%
Jose Rasco
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 1 - Capital Project Ordinance

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 2 - Debt Limit Calculation

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 3 - Debt Limit Approval

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 4 - Land Development Regulations

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 5 - Councilmember Primaries

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 6 - Electronic Public Notice

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 7 - Open Meeting Requirements

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Village Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Andy Herrera
00%
Ed London
00%
Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins
00%
Oscar Sardinas
00%
Fernando Vazquez
00%

Medley Council Member

Candidate

Votes

%

Edgar Ayala
00%
Lizelh Ayala
00%
Ariel Francisco Carballo Consuegra
00%
Yenny Lorenzo
00%
Stephanie Otero
00%

Miami Lakes Councilmember - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ray Garcia
00%
Ian Anthony Medina
00%
William Perez
00%

Miami Lakes Councilmember - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Miguel Comesana III
00%
Josh Dieguez
00%

Miami Lakes Councilmember - Seat 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlos Alvarez
00%
Angelo Cuadra Garcia
00%

Miami Lakes Referendum - Optimist Park Bonds

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Cutler Cay Community Development District Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Leo Corradini
00%
Lois Rubin
00%

Fontainbleau Lakes Community Development District - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Miguel Ignacio Garcia Sanchez
00%
Luis Gonzalez
00%

North Bay Village At-Large Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Goran Cuk
00%
Robert Hamilton McKnight
00%

North Bay Village Referendum - Flood Mitigation

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

North Miami Beach Commission - Group 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Jay Chernoff
00%
Hubert Dube
00%
Paule Villard
00%

North Miami Beach Commission - Group 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Hans Mardy
00%
Fortuna Smukler
00%

North Miami Beach Commission - Group 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Wrendly Mesidor
00%
Phyllis Smith
00%
Mark St. Vil
00%

Palmetto Bay Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Karyn Cunningham
00%
Alan Farquharson
00%
Eugene Flinn
00%

Palmetto Bay Council Member - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Patrick Fiore
00%
Pam Gorman
00%

Palmetto Bay Council Member - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Russell Jones
00%
Marsha Matson
00%

South Miami Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Horace Feliu
00%
Javier Fernandez
00%

South Miami Commissioner - Group I

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Calle
00%
Luis Joseph Gil
00%

South Miami Commissioner - Group IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa Bonich
00%
Michelle Readon
00%

South Miami Referendum 1 - Supermajority Commission Voting

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 2 - Required Commission Meetings

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 3 - City Mayor Term

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 4 - Internal Fund Transfers

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 5 - Installation of Elected Officials

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Dana Goldman *
00%
Anita Funtek
00%
Larisa Svechin
00%
*Incumbent

Sunny Isles Beach Commission - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Henry
00%
Jeniffer Viscarra
00%

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.