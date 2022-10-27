VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Miami-Dade County

Voters in Miami-Dade County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Other key races in the area include various mayoral races, including in Doral, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, South Miami, Opa-locka and Sunny Isles Beach.
There are also several Miami Beach referendums on the ballot for residents in that city and two commission seats are up for grabs in the county.
Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:
Local Races that Matter
Miami-Dade Results: 2022 Midterm Election
Votes
%
Ron DeSantis*(R)
Charlie Crist(D)
Carmen Gimenez
Hector Roos(L)
Votes
%
Marco Rubio*(R)
Val Demings(D)
Steven B. Grant
Dennis Misigoy(L)
Tuan TQ Nguyen
Votes
%
Joe Budd(R)
Jared Moskowitz(D)
Mark Napier
Christine Scott
Votes
%
Frederica Wilson*(D)
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
Votes
%
Debbie Wasserman Schultz*(D)
Carla Spalding(R)
Votes
%
Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
Votes
%
Maria Elvira Salazar*(R)
Annette Taddeo(D)
Votes
%
Carlos Gimenez*(R)
Robert Asencio(D)
Votes
%
Ashley Moody*(R)
Aramis Ayala(D)
Votes
%
Wilton Simpson(R)
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
Votes
%
Jimmy Patronis*(R)
Adam Hattersley(D)
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Ileana Garcia*(R)
Raquel Pacheco(D)
Votes
%
Alexis Maria Calatayud(R)
Janelle Perez(D)
Votes
%
Chip LaMarca*(R)
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
Votes
%
Robin Bartleman*(D)
George Navarini(R)
Votes
%
Marie Woodson*(D)
Vincent Parlatore(R)
Votes
%
Fabian Basabe(R)
Jordan Leonard(D)
Votes
%
Vicki Lopez(R)
Alessandro D'Amico(D)
Votes
%
Demi Busatta Cabrera*(R)
Adam Benna(D)
Votes
%
Alina Garcia(R)
Christie Cantin Davis(D)
Votes
%
Juan Fernandez-Barquin*(R)
Johnny Gonzalo Farias(D)
Votes
%
Juan Carlos Porras(R)
Gabriel Gonzalez(D)
Votes
%
Marleine Bastien
Philippe Bien-Aime
Votes
%
Kevin Marino Cabrera
Jorge Fors
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Sabrina Cohen
Stephen Cohen
Laura Dominguez
Isaiah Mosley
Mitch Novick
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Christine Banks
Chris Davis
Justo Rodriguez
John Taylor
Votes
%
Randolph Aikens
Sherelean Bass
Audrey Dominguez
Natasha Ervin
Sandra Espinal
Dorothy Johnson
Jannie Russell
George Suarez Jr
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Amit Bloom
Alberto Zaltzberg
Votes
%
Neca Logan
David Wolf
Votes
%
Veronica Amsler
Mario Carozzi
Jonathan Groth
Judi Hamelburg
Veronica Olivera
Daniel Samaria
Ivette Corredero
Maxwell Stiss
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Thomas Francis McCormick
Tim Meerbott
Votes
%
Susie Castillo
Francisco Gamez
Carlos Pereira
Rafael Pineyro
Votes
%
Ivette Gonzalez Petkovich
Maureen Porras
Juan Manuel Sucre
Votes
%
Digna Cabral
Juan Carlos Esquivel
Votes
%
Pete Cabrera
Christi Fraga
Claudia Mariaca
Haim Otero
Votes
%
Vivian Casals-Munoz
Angelica Pacheco
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Fausto Gomez
Jose Rasco
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Andy Herrera
Ed London
Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins
Oscar Sardinas
Fernando Vazquez
Votes
%
Edgar Ayala
Lizelh Ayala
Ariel Francisco Carballo Consuegra
Yenny Lorenzo
Stephanie Otero
Votes
%
Ray Garcia
Ian Anthony Medina
William Perez
Votes
%
Miguel Comesana III
Josh Dieguez
Votes
%
Carlos Alvarez
Angelo Cuadra Garcia
Votes
%
For
Against
Votes
%
Leo Corradini
Lois Rubin
Votes
%
Miguel Ignacio Garcia Sanchez
Luis Gonzalez
Votes
%
Goran Cuk
Robert Hamilton McKnight
Votes
%
For
Against
Votes
%
Jay Chernoff
Hubert Dube
Paule Villard
Votes
%
Hans Mardy
Fortuna Smukler
Votes
%
Wrendly Mesidor
Phyllis Smith
Mark St. Vil
Votes
%
Karyn Cunningham
Alan Farquharson
Eugene Flinn
Votes
%
Patrick Fiore
Pam Gorman
Votes
%
Russell Jones
Marsha Matson
Votes
%
Horace Feliu
Javier Fernandez
Votes
%
Steve Calle
Luis Joseph Gil
Votes
%
Lisa Bonich
Michelle Readon
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Dana Goldman *
Anita Funtek
Larisa Svechin
Votes
%