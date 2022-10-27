VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Miami-Dade County

Voters in Miami-Dade County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Other key races in the area include various mayoral races, including in Doral, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, South Miami, Opa-locka and Sunny Isles Beach.

There are also several Miami Beach referendums on the ballot for residents in that city and two commission seats are up for grabs in the county.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in: