Published: December 3, 2019, 6:53 am Updated: December 3, 2019, 7:08 am

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Some South Florida residents were waking up Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s.

The coolest spot was Kendall, where temperatures dipped to 48 degrees Tuesday morning.

Key West was the warmest spot at 65 degrees before sunrise.

A cold weather emergency was declared for Broward County in advance of the cold front.

The 24-hour temperature change ranged from 12 degrees in Key West to 22 degrees in Boca Raton.

This graphic illustrates the 24-hour temperature change throughout South Florida.

“These numbers a good 20 to 22 degrees cooler than this time yesterday morning,” Local 10 News meteorologist Brandon Orr said.