Bryan Norcross Podcast - Early season storms and the challenges of hurricane forecasting with National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham

Bryan and Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris discuss the active start so far this season, including the earliest "C" named storm on record with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Joining them is Ken Graham, the Director of the National Hurricane Center to discuss whether 6 or 7 day hurricane forecasts are useful, what is new this year from the NHC, and much more.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android