WATCH: Videos show possible tornadoes in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tornadoes were spotted in Orlando Saturday night.

A video captured from the 12th floor of the Orlando Regional Medical Center shows a possible tornado over Orlando, TV station WESH reported.

Video shows possible tornado over Orlando https://t.co/YlxvSwltoO — WESH 2 News (@WESH) June 7, 2020

Orlando and parts of Central Florida are under a tornado watch.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, at least two tornadoes were spotted near downtown Orlando. One of the tornadoes was in the vicinity where a group of protesters had gathered in support of justice for George Floyd and narrowly missed the storm.

clickorlando.com had video of another tornado touchdown, where video shows a funnel in Lake Conway.

Central Florida is experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal. The storm is moving northward through the Gulf of Mexico and the tropical storm’s impact are spreading across the Gulf Coast.

Cristobal is forecast to make landfall Sunday along the Louisiana coastline, but it is dragging a tremendous amount of moisture with it up the Gulf, according to Local 10 meterologist.com m Luke Dorris.

Dorris said South Florida will see pockets of heavy rain Sunday from the fringes of Cristobal, but it won’t be a washout.