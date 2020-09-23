Bryan Norcross Podcast - The next generation of weather specialists

Bryan and Luke Dorris talk with two very prolific and accomplished young meteorologists: Matthew Cappucci of the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang and Jack Sillin, who is still in school at Cornell University, but also has a big presence on Twitter and his own weather websites.

Both have been active since they were very young, and now produce extremely professional and articulate analyses of complex weather topics. Meet the next generation of leaders in meteorology.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: