Flood watch issued through this evening for Miami-Dade, Broward counties

MIAMI – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a portion of South Florida Wednesday, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The flood watch will remain in effect through 8 p.m.

Two to 4 inches of rain are expected to accumulate in some areas, while greater than 6 inches of rain accumulations may be seen in other areas.

According to the NWS, heavy rainfall may produce flooding and/or flash flooding in urban locations, as well as small creeks, streams and canals.

Forecasters say this is especially true for areas that have recently experienced heavy rainfall and for areas near the coast due to the combination of the rain and king tides.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should prepare Wednesday morning for any flooding that may develop.