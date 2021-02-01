Get ready for frigid first week of February in South Florida

Get ready for a cold snap on Wednesday morning in South Florida. How cold will it go?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Big changes in the temperature are heading our way with Wednesday morning expected to be the coldest in South Florida this season, according to the Local 10 Weather Authority.

The cold snap comes in Monday night and continues through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The wind gets going by the later part of the day on Monday and by evening, Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris says the air will have a “bit of a bite” to it.

Temperatures dip to 49 degrees by Tuesday morning and most areas won’t get out of the 60s Tuesday or Wednesday. But it’s Wednesday morning that will see the most frigid weather for South Florida.

The wind chill will make it feel colder and it might even touch the 30s in some spots Tuesday and Wednesday mornings because of the strong winds that are accompanying the front.

🥶 Don't be caught off guard by the coldest air of the season! It's coming this week. Find your city and what you'll wake up to Wednesday morning... Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, January 31, 2021

What kind of temperatures will you wake up to in your city Wednesday?

In Broward County, expect 42 in Parkland, Sunrise and Lauderhill, 43 degrees in Davie, Pompano Beach, Pembroke Pines and Weston, and 44 in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Pembroke Park.

In Miami-Dade County, Wednesday morning’s cold snap will see Miami Beach and Key Biscayne with the highest temperatures of 48 and 50 respectively. The lowest temps in the morning will be 43 in Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, Miami and Hialeah.

The good news is that except for some downpours possibly Monday morning between 8 and 11 a.m. in some areas, there is little rain rolling in during the week, just cold air and wind.

Temperatures should gradually warm as winds shift to a moderating easterly direction with time, according to the National Weather Service, so by Friday and Saturday temperatures will be back into the high 70s and 80s.

