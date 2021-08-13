Residents, visitors in Florida Keys told to get ready for severe weather from Fred

KEY WEST, Fla. – Patio furniture secured on its side and other items tied down in the Florida Keys. That was how many people were preparing Friday for the approach of Tropical Storm Fred.

“Well, I got my beer and I have water and because I got a gas stove, I got things I can cook on a gas stove if we lose power. But I don’t think we’re gonna lose power,” said Keys residents Hazel Lefevra.

Residents have certainly braced for worse over the years. Considering the winds and rain associated with the system, it won’t pack quite the punch as a hurricane. But the tropical storm warning in effect is enough to get even the attention of tourists.

Tye Harrell who was visiting the Keys from Lakeland, Fla., said he had planned to stay for 7 days.

“We were thinking about going home today, but we think we’re just gonna ride it out and see what happens,” Harrell said.

At a marina in Marathon, a long line of trucks was waiting to haul boats out of the water. Some drivers waited nearly two hours to secure their vessels ahead of the whipping winds that could damage their prized possessions.

Matthew Bullock said he was trying to get his boat out of the water early in preparation for the storm. He said he lived in Florida for 12 years and had been through some bad hurricanes. “I went through Charlie and two others, so yeah, we’re just trying to be safe.”

Monroe County Emergency Management was telling residents Friday that it was time to get prepared for any possible impacts due to the potential heavy rain, high winds and possible localized flooding or storm surge.

A warning for residents and visitors that might be in in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes said that they should prepare to seek shelter with friends or family in a safe structure through the duration of the storm.

Significant weather was supposed to pass near or west of the lower Florida Keys on Saturday. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 35 mph, but the National Hurricane Center said it was possible that the winds could increase and the system become a tropical storm again (which requires winds of 39 mph or higher).