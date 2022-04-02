Strong weekend storms possible across South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Some of us could run into not only rain, but also a few strong to even severe-level storms this weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

SATURDAY - The afternoon sees isolated storms, meaning coverage will be fairly spotty, but the storms that do get going could bring damaging winds and small hail. Minor flooding, frequent lighting, and even a funnel or two are also possible. The best odds to see these in South Florida favor Broward and Palm Beach Counties, with even higher odds further north into Central Florida where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been hoisted.

SATURDAY NIGHT - Rain may be more widespread once the sun goes down and could begin nosing into Miami-Dade more, though the potential for severe weather may come down a bit. Still, be aware a sneaky strong storm mixed in with regular rain isn’t off the table.

SUNDAY - The morning will be mainly dry, but storms return to the picture for the afternoon. More of us may see rain on Sunday than Saturday, as the coverage looks to be more spread out, and another few strong to even severe-level storms are possible. Any strong storms that form are likely to be quite localized.

Sunday's storm risk (WPLG)

This is all due to a stalled frontal boundary across Central Florida combined with a passing upper-level disturbance. The sky-high humidity and summer-like heat are adding energy to the atmosphere for storms to become muscled-up.

Though damaging storms are never a good thing, the rain they look to bring will be welcomed relief to parched South Florida. It has been so dry lately that fires have been a problem in the area. One brush fire has been very persistent in southwest Broward county for several days, bringing plumes of smoke into some of our communities. As of Saturday afternoon, rain was already spotted very close to this fire. A good dousing would certainly help quell the flames and reduce the smoke.