Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Broward, Miami-Dade counties

A flash flood warning is dumping plenty of rain on South Florida creating hazardous driving conditions.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a flash flood warning for southern Broward County and northern Miami-Dade County until after 5 p.m.

At 2:04 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village.

There is also the possibility of flash flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Hollywood, Hallandale, Dania Beach, West Park, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Ravenswood Estates, Estates of Fort Lauderdale, Oak Point, Chambers Estates, Port Everglades, Chula Vista, Melrose Park, Pembroke Park, I-595 and I-95 intersection and Riverland Village.