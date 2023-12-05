Cold front passes through South Florida; temps to drop even more tonight!

A cold front was passing through South Florida Tuesday morning as winds were moving in from the northwest, beginning to funnel in drier, slightly cooler, refreshing weather into the area.

Be ready Tuesday night though as temperatures drop even lower.

Thursday will be expecting the coldest air so far this week with morning lows in the 50s and highs only in the 70s.

Florida’s coolest period is from Dec. 21 to March 19. The coldest month is January.

