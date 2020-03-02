Goodwill Industries offers free tax preparation

MIAMI – The 17th largest employer in South Florida is providing qualifying individuals with free tax preparation.

Goodwill Industries, the nonprofit which on a daily basis provides training, employment and job placement for people with disabilities and other barriers to work, is opening its doors every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the exception of Saturday, March 15, for low-income families, persons with disabilities and limited English speakers to receive tax help.

Senior student volunteers from the University of Miami, who have been trained and certified by the IRS, are carrying out this service made possible through the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. It is offered on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Goodwill South Florida headquarters, located at 2121 NW 21st St. in Miami.

Those who wish to take advantage of this service are asked to bring the following documents (if applicable):

Proof of identification

All W-2 and 1099’s

Information for other income

A copy of last year’s tax return

Proof of foreign status

Forms 1095A, B or C

Information for all deductions & credits

Proof of bank account to have refund deposited directly

Social Security cards or individual taxpayer

Total paid to day care provider & their Tax ID

Those interested in the service must have a gross annual income of $56,000 or less. Those who are eligible can enjoy the added convenience of choosing whether to wait on-site for their tax preparation to be completed or drop off their paperwork and pick up the prepared taxes the following Saturday.

Goodwill South Florida expects to help an estimated 150 families this tax season. For more information, visit goodwillsouthflorida.org.