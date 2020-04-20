South Florida Fashion Academy students make masks for seniors

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Students at the South Florida Fashion Academy in Oakland Park are using their talent to create masks for senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program for students ages 11 to 18 was created to “fulfill the lack of programs in our communities geared towards the arts, entrepreneurial skill set and self-love,” a news release from the academy stated. “SFFA fosters creativity and career focus while educating its students to embrace inclusiveness, sustainability and a sense of community.”

According to the program’s founder, Taj McGill, students are required to give back to the community on a monthly basis.

The students have begun virtual classes amid the pandemic, however they visit the school, located at 2900 North Dixie Highway, daily in pairs to sew.

“To date, we have sewn approximately 750 masks for local residents and senior citizens at assisted home living facilities,” McGill said in a statement.

“It feels absolutely amazing to know that we have contributed and put a smile on the elderly residents’ faces. I’m proud!” South Florida Fashion Academy student Jada Johnson said.

Students hope to sew and donate 1,000 masks by the end of the month.