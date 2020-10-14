Watch Local 10′s 2020 My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A pandemic didn’t stop many South Floridians from helping those with the greatest needs. It certainly didn’t stop WPLG Local 10 from honoring them.

Tune in Sunday, Oct. 18, for the 3rd Annual My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards. The half-hour, primetime special will air at 7:30 p.m. and will recognize outstanding members of our community for their contributions in the areas of Leadership, Inspiration, Family and Education. Local 10 will also honor two individuals with the LIFE Changer and LIFEtime awards.

After weeks of submissions and voting, the winners will be revealed for the first time on Sunday. Local 10 viewers can expect a moving show that reminds them of all the good surrounding us. Local 10 anchors Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez will be your hosts.

The criteria

Leadership - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional character personally, professionally and academically, made sustained contributions to his/her profession or school, mentored the next generation of leaders and volunteered significant time serving vulnerable members of his/her community.

Inspiration - This award recognizes an individual who has defied the odds or transformed a tragedy into triumph. This individual has demonstrated grace in the face of adversity, overcome hardships, achieved academic or professional excellence and established programs, school clubs and/or initiatives to help propel others to success.

Family - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated unconditional love, been a consistent and comforting presence to loved ones in and outside the home, exemplified good character, sound decision making and a solid work ethic, and actively fostered the academic, personal and professional advancement of family members.

Education - This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a record of academic excellence, creativity in project innovation and leadership, an ability to inspire others to reach their academic potential and effectively mentor or tutor students.

LIFEchanger Award – This award recognizes a hometown hero who entered a person’s life at a pivotal point and made a significant impact.

LIFEtime Award – This award recognizes a community member who’s dedicated his or her life to the betterment of others.

The 2020 My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards will air Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. on the One & Only Local 10 News.