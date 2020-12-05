Entrepreneurs gather in Broward County to buy thousands of toys to deliver to Kids in Distress for holidays

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The holiday season is all about giving and on Friday, a group of people from across the country decided to do just that in Broward County.

The group, a network of entrepreneurs called Recession Proof, bought thousands and thousands of toys that they plan to deliver to Kids in Distress as a way to give back.

Entrepreneurs from South Florida, Georgia, even as far away as California, showed up at a Walmart, just off University Drive in Miramar, filled up carts and packed a truck that will then drive to the non-profit “Kids In Distress” to make the big donation.

“We just want to make sure we’re able to give back to people, people who are really in need right now as much as we can because everyone needs help,” Bjorn Hendricks of the Recession Proof Network said. “I wish that I had the help I want to give to others. I wish I had that coming up, especially for little kids.”