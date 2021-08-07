Local 10 initiative: Get the Facts, Get the Vax

Get the Facts, Get the Vax

Local 10 News has embarked on producing and airing a series of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) called Get the Facts and Get the Vax.

One fact: Between 98 and 99 percent of people who are currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The 15 second announcements provide helpful, and on occasion, thought-provoking information about the impact of COVID-19 and vaccination perceptions. The facts contained in the messages are gathered from reputable sources and attributed accordingly.

We’ve also assembled a list of health organizations and government entities that can help with COVID-19-related questions and inform your decisions about vaccinations.

Florida Department of Health: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/

Broward County: https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/default.aspx

Miami-Dade County: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/assistance/home.page

Monroe County: https://monroecounty-fl.gov/1184/COVID-19-Assistance

Elder Assistance / AARP: https://states.aarp.org/florida/health-food-help-coronavirus-covid-19-florida

For more comprehensive information on COVID-19 and schools, health care impact, community gatherings, testing and vaccination sites, visit our Local 10′s Coronavirus section at https://www.local10.com/topic/Coronavirus/, and stay tuned to Local 10 News.