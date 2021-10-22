Hooters calendar raises more than $68K for local charities

MIAMI – South Florida Hooters embarked on a mission. It would raise money for local charities through sales of its 2022 Hooters calendar.

Three charities were selected: Miami Cancer Institute, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Girls Scouts Southeast. The restaurant chain made good on its promise.

“The support of the V Foundation and Hooters is instrumental in our mission as it directly funds our work to better understand and address the health disparities that disproportionately affect Hispanic and Black women in South Florida,” said Jessika A. Contreras, MD, Miami Cancer Institute.

Hooters has raised more than $7.2 million over time to support the fight against breast cancer and raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention.

On Oct. 1, the day the 2022 Hooters Calendar was launched at the Hooters restaurant location in Weston, South Florida Hooters presented $48,000 to Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health, from their 2020 Kelly Jo Dowd fundraising efforts. Dowd was an original Hooters employee and the first female general manager in Palm Harbor before she succumbed to breast cancer in 2007. One dollar of every Hooters calendar sold supports the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

At the same event, a check for $15,000 was given to the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. South Florida Hooters locations partnered with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida to help with their annual cookie fundraising efforts. South Florida Hooters matched every box sold at the restaurants’ cookie booths in early 2021.

“Our experience partnering with Hooters during the 2021 Cookie Sale Program was incredibly positive,” said Lori Sullivan, chief operating officer. “The Hooters staff was warm and welcoming and restaurant diners generously supported cookie sales.”

Hooters calendar girls present $5,000 check to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. (South Florida Hooters)

Spreading more goodwill on Oct. 1, nine calendar girls also delivered meals to patients and their families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Along with the meals, a $5,000 donation was given to be used for a STEM Lab in the classroom at the hospital. The group also provided arts and crafts and additional gifts for the patients during their visit.

“As one of our most loyal partners, we thank our local Hooters restaurants and their staff for their ongoing support of the children and families cared for at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” said Jackie Johnstone, director of annual giving at the hospital. “They have supported us for many years in so many ways.”

“Giving back to our community is a priority of South Florida Hooters,” said Kristi Quarles, LTP Management director of marketing. “We enjoyed the opportunity to include Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health, Girl Scouts of South Florida and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as part of our 2022 Hooters calendar launch celebration.”