The Temptations to perform in South Florida for benefit concert

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Get ready! The Temptations are coming to South Florida. And here’s something else that’s music to the ears. When you buy a ticket to the concert, you support a local charity transforming the lives of young ladies through academics, financial resources and social responsibility.

“When we discovered some of our girls were deficient in their math and reading skills, we had to pivot and address that immediately by offering more tutoring and engaging programs and activities,” said Velma Lawrence, founder and CEO of Embrace Girls Foundation. “When our girls have no shoes, or coats, or personal hygiene items, we provide it. These shows are great for the community, but they are also truly impacting the work we do and the services we can provide.”

The Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review will appear at the Casino at Dania Beach on Father’s Day, June 19. It’s part of the foundation’s signature “Intimate Evening With” benefit concert series. The show will feature a dinner, along with a meet and greet with the artists.

Ad

Last year, the “Intimate Evening With” concert series hosted Jeffrey Osborne, David and Tamela Mann and Gerald Alston and The Manhattans with singer/actress Regina Belle. All the live shows were performed before sell-out crowds.

The concerts are sponsored by Interiors by Steven G., a luxury design firm servicing clients all around the world. Company president Steven Gurowitz is personally involved with the organization and has contributed to its mission of changing the lives of vulnerable youth.

“This is a mission that God wanted me to do,” said Gurowitz. “This didn’t happen by itself. Every time I see these children and they run up to me and hug me and say, ‘Mr. G, we love you,’ it melts my heart.”

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.casinodaniabeach.com.

For more information about the Embrace Girls Foundation, visit embracegirlpower.org.

Ad