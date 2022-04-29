Salute to Nurses: Nominate your favorite South Florida nurse

Walk into any comprehensive medical facility and you’re likely to find nurses at every turn. They welcome you, take your vitals and provide invaluable care to patients.

It’s why Local 10 is giving you the opportunity to thank a South Florida nurse who’s impacted your life or that of a loved one. From now through May 27, you can nominate a nurse as part of our Salute to Nurses campaign.

In 250 words or less, tell us why your special nurse is worthy of recognition, and don’t forget to upload a picture.

A panel of judges will review all the submissions and choose several stories to share on-air, on local10.com and on our social media platforms.