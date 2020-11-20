Secret Santa: Win a prize from Local 10 this holiday season

Local 10 is once again spreading joy this holiday season with our “Secret Santa” giveaway.⁣

Starting Nov. 27 on the Local 10 morning news, we’ll draw a special prize every day from the Secret Santa gift bag.⁣

To enter, head over to this post on our Instagram page, make sure you’re following our page, and tag THREE of your friends in the comments.

That’s it, you’ll be entered to win.

Of course, that only enters you, not your friends. Make sure they know they can enter the same way — as long as they tag three NEW friends.

Entrants must be Florida residents to win.

Prizes

Some of the prizes include:

Contour Day Spa — $500 gift card

Dania Pointe — $500 gift card to be spent at the shoppes

Sedano’s — $500 gift card

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Guitar gift basket, 2-night hotel stay and dinner for 2

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort — 2-night stay

Dunkin’ — $500 gift card

JW Marriot Miami-Turnberry Resort & Spa — Family pack of 4 tickets to Tidal Cove Water Park

Walgreens — $300 gift card

Publix — $500 gift card

San Bernardo Ice Cream — $500 gift card

PDQ — $500 gift card

ABC Lobster Company — $400 gift card

Vera Cadillac, Buick, GMC — $1,000 gift certificate toward any purchase or service

El Dorado Furniture — $500 gift certificate