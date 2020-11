PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The winner of the two-night stay at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort will be announced during the 6 a.m. news on Monday, Nov. 30.

Follow Local 10 News on Instagram and tag three of your friends on this Instagram post to participate if you qualify.

For more information about how to participate in this year’s Local 10 Secret Santa Giveaway, visit this Local10.com page.