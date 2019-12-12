5 reasons you’ll want to see the musical ‘Aladdin’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

No company does Broadway better than Disney, and if you’ve seen the musical versions of “The Lion King” or “Frozen” then you know you’re in for a treat with “Aladdin."

Based off the 1992 animated film, “Aladdin” follows a Arabian street urchin as he makes a friend with a funny genie and falls in love with Princess Jasmine. It’s a classic, and the Broadway version is spectacular.

You probably won’t need too much convincing to see “Aladdin” when it plays at the Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, but in case you do, here are 5 reasons you should go see this show.

1. Disney knows how to produce a great Broadway musical

Like we said above, Disney has a knack for transforming their iconic animated films into world-class musical theater. Just look at “The Lion King” for proof. Disney reimagined “Aladdin” for the stage wonderfully and your entire family will enjoy.

2. It’s a lovely dose of nostalgia

If you are a child of the ’90s (or even raised one), then you have definitely seen the animated “Aladdin” with the legendary Robin Williams. This musical will transport you right back to your childhood.

3. It has a great soundtrack

“A Whole New World” is without a doubt one of the greatest Disney songs ever, but “Aladdin” has so many more hits, such as “Prince Ali” and “Friend Like Me.”

4. You’ll be blown away be the costumes and set design

If Disney is behind a Broadway musical you can guarantee it will be visually stunning. The costumes are full of gorgeous pinks, oranges and yellows and they’re heavily embellished with jewels and stones. It truly is a feast for your eyes.

5. It’s a show the entire family can enjoy

It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a 75-year-old grandparent or a 7-year-old child, “Aladdin” will appeal to all ages in the family, so it’s a prefect event to get everyone together for a night of theater.

Aladdin plays at the Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale from Jan. 8-19. You can get tickets here.