Tickets still available for Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve Miami party

MIAMI – Tickets for Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Even performance at E11even, a nightclub in downtown Miami, are increasing as the date gets closer. On Tuesday, the general admission was $300.

According to organizers of the party at 29 NE 11 St., the ticket includes open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. and champagne at midnight.

The club’s rooftop lounge is also hosting three-course dinners at 7 p.m. for $85 and at 9 and 11 p.m. for $125. Open Table reservations are required.

Tickets for DJs Solomun and Jamie Jones at the nearby Club Space have sold out.

TIXR is selling the tickets for Snoop Dogg’s E11ven. For more information, call 305-829-8911 or visit the nightclub’s site.