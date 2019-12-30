Tickets still available for Jonas Brothers’ Fontainebleau Miami Beach New Year’s Eve party

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – On Monday morning, Fontainebleau Miami Beach still had tickets for the Jonas Brothers’ poolside New Year’s Eve party.

For about $350 on TIXR, children and teenagers are welcome to the hotel’s La Côte restaurant and La Côte Lawn starting at 8 p.m., as long as they are with an adult. General admission with open bar until midnight is about $300.

There were also tables on the property at 4441 Collins Ave. starting at $10,000. For more information, visit the hotel’s site, e-mail VIP@LIVNIGHTCLUB.com or visit the event’s TIXR page.