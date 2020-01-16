Where to have Super Bowl fun in South Florida without going to the game

MIAMI – If you have South Florida Super Bowl fever, but don’t have tickets to the game; don’t worry because there’s plenty of action off the field to keep you entertained.

Events are planned all week long for all kinds of tastes. So if you want to be involved, here’s a list of fun Super Bowl activities to help get you into the game day mood.

SUPER BOWL LIVE Jan. 25 - Feb. 1 (Closed Wed., Jan. 29)

Bayfront Park, Miami

The best part of this Super Bowl event? It’s free! Bayfront Park will come alive during the week leading up to the game with non-stop concerts, autograph sessions, fireworks and so much more. Did we mention it’s free?

SUPER BOWL OPENING NIGHT Monday, January 27

Marlins Park, Miami

Leave it to the NFL to take a normally mundane media session and turn it into an event. Of course, an event you have to pay to attend. Fans will be able to watch players on the Super Bowl teams be interviewed by a horde of reporters, while also getting autographs from NFL legends. Cheerleaders and team mascots will be on hand, as well as photo ops for the whole family.

SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE Jan. 25 - Feb. 1

Miami Beach Convention Center

If you mixed Walt Disney World with the NFL, you’d end up with something like the Super Bowl Experience. A theme park of all-things football awaits to please pigskin fans of all ages. Fans will be able to take part in interactive games, run the 40-yard dash against current players, and take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

TASTE OF THE NFL Saturday, February 1

Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood

It’s practically the Super Bowl of Food when over 32 of the best chefs in America serve up their tastiest dishes alongside current NFL players and Hall of Famers.

CELEBRITY SOUTH BEACH BOWL Thursday, January 30

Flamingo Park, Miami Beach

If you can’t go to the Super Bowl, but still want to see a game... here’s where you want to be. In what’s being called South Florida’s very first celebrity flag football game, you’ll have the opportunity to see the stars battle it out on the gridiron.

CELEBRITY FOOTBALL GAME Saturday, February 1

FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami

Now, if you can’t make the Miami Beach celebrity game, you’ll definitely want to hit up the celebrity game a few days later. Stars like Tracy McGrady, Michael Irvin, Andre Reed and others will hit the field, interrupted only by a halftime show featuring Jake Miller.

SUPER BOWL LIVE MUSIC FEST January 30 - February 1

American Airlines Arena, Miami

Some of today’s biggest acts will be taking the stage over three nights to entertain those who are into good tunes as well as football. DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, DaBaby and others highlight Thursday’s concert, while Guns N’Roses hit the stage on Saturday night. Maroon 5 will wrap up the festivities with their Saturday night show.