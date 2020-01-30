History of South Florida Super Bowl halftime shows

My, how far the Super Bowl halftime shows have come.

With Shakira and Jennifer Lopez set to perform the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Local10.com takes a look back at the 10 previous Super Bowl halftime performances set in South Florida.

Super Bowl II

Miami Orange Bowl | Miami

Jan. 14, 1968

Betty Livingston of Indianapolis, Indiana, checks her program at Super Bowl II in the Orange Bowl, Jan. 14, 1968, in Miami. (AP Photo)

The Grambling State University marching band performed the national anthem during the halftime show. It was the second consecutive performance for the Tiger Marching Band in a Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl III

Miami Orange Bowl | Miami

Jan. 12, 1969

For a second straight year, the Super Bowl was in Miami. It was also the second year in a row that a college band headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. This time it was the Florida A&M University Marching 100 that took the field at halftime, along with some Miami-area high school bands.

Super Bowl V

Miami Orange Bowl | Miami

Jan. 17, 1971

Anita Bryant, pictured here in the 1970s, is a singer and anti-gay activist. (State Archives of Florida)

As Miami hosted a Super Bowl for the third time in four years, yet another college band was the featured performance during the halftime show. The Southeast Missouri State College band was joined by controversial Miami singer Anita Bryant, who a few years earlier participated in a rally for decency at the very same stadium in protest of The Doors and lead singer Jim Morrison.

Super Bowl X

Miami Orange Bowl | Miami

Jan. 18, 1976

In a tribute to the U.S. bicentennial, the travel-based educational organization Up with People performed during the halftime show. Titled “200 Years and Just a Baby: A Tribute to America’s Bicentennial,” the performance featured dancers portraying various American historical figures along with a rendition of folk singer Steve Goodman’s “City of New Orleans.”

Super Bowl XIII

Miami Orange Bowl | Miami

Jan. 21, 1979

The final Super Bowl halftime show at the Orange Bowl featured Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands in a musical salute to the region.

Super Bowl XXIII

Joe Robbie Stadium | Miami

Jan. 22, 1989

Elvis Presto performs during the Super Bowl XXIII halftime show on Jan. 22, 1989 at Joe Robbie Stadium. (Getty Images)

Elvis Presley impersonator Elvis Presto joined several South Florida dancers and performers for “Be Bop Bamboozled in 3-D.” It was the first Super Bowl halftime show at what is now Hard Rock Stadium. Elvis had indeed left the building, though, as not a single one of his songs was performed.

Super Bowl XXIX

Joe Robbie Stadium | Miami

Jan. 29, 1995

Tony Bennett performs during the Super Bowl XXIX halftime show on Jan. 29, 1995 at Joe Robbie Stadium. (Allsport)

The Super Bowl XXIX was an ensemble cast of performers, including Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and the Gloria Estefan-led Miami Sound Machine.

Super Bowl XXXIII

Pro Player Stadium | Miami

Jan. 31, 1999

Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder peform during the Super Bowl XXXIII halftime show on Jan. 31, 1999 at Pro Player Stadium. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl XXXIII halftime show was billed as a “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing.” The swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy got things started with the song “Big Daddy O.” Then Stevie Wonder performed “Sir Duke,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Wish.” Next up was Gloria Estefan to perform “Oye!” and “Turn the Beat Around.” The show concluded with Estefan and Wonder teaming up for a mashup of Estefan’s “You’ll Be Mine (Party Time)” and Wonder’s “Another Star” and “My Cherie Amour.”

Super Bowl XLI

Dolphin Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

Feb. 4, 2007

Prince performs "Purple Rain" in the rain during the Super Bowl XLI halftime show, Feb. 7, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (2007 Getty Images)

Considered one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows of all-time, the late Prince delivered a memorable performance that concluded with “Purple Rain” in, fittingly, the pouring rain. The Florida A&M University Marching 100 also made a triumphant return for the first time since Super Bowl III.

Super Bowl XLIV

Sun Life Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

Feb. 7, 2010

Pino Palladino, Simon Townshend, Roger Daltrey, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend and John "Rabbit" Bundrick of The Who perform onstage during the Super Bowl XLIV halftime show at Sun Life Stadium on Feb. 7, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (WireImage)

The Who performed a medley of hits, including “Pinball Wizard,” “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Shortly thereafter, the Indianapolis Colts were fooled by an onside kick immediately after the performance that gave the New Orleans Saints the ball to begin the second half. “Who dat?”