Andy Garcia’s nephew reveals Carnaval Miami 2020 poster

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. – Miami artist Victor Garcia unveiled the official poster of Carnaval Miami 2020 on Friday at Ball & Chain in Little Havana saying he included a “happy” character, and he wants the poster to be a symbol of cultural unity.

Garcia’s uncle, actor Andy Garcia, the son of Cuban exiles, was there to pose for pictures with the poster.

“I am very proud of him, of the kind of man he is and the kind of artist he is, and what he represents,” said Garcia, the 2016 King of Carnaval Miami.

Actor Andy Garcia joined the Ball & Chain musicians during a Carnival Miami event on Friday in Little Havana. (Local 10 News)

The event was part of the five-week Carnaval Miami, which includes the two main events in March: The Coral Gables’ Carnaval on the Mile and Little Havana’s Calle Ocho, known as the world’s biggest block party.

The Miss Carnaval Miami 2020 beauty pageant will be held on Saturday in East Little Havana. (Local 10 News)

The beauty pageant includes teenage girls and women, ages 17 to 26, competing for the Miss Carnaval Miami 2020 crown on Saturday in East Little Havana.

Jorge Fernandez, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, also announced this year there will be two kings: Venezuelan brothers, Mauricio and Ricardo Montaner.

This year, there will be two Carnival Miami kings: Venezuelan brothers, Mauricio and Ricardo Montaner. (Local 10 News)

The brothers, who are better known as Latin Grammy Award-winners Mau y Ricky, are the sons of Ricardo Montaner, a singer and songwriter who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide.

Tim Charron, a country music group from Miami Beach, will be performing at Carnaval on the Mile. (Local 10 News)

Tim Charron, a country music group from Miami Beach, will be performing at Carnaval on the Mile.

“It’s a huge honor,” Charron said.

THE SCHEDULE

Miss Carnaval Miami is at 7 p.m., Saturday at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW 1st St.

Carnaval on the Mile is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., March 7-8, at Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile.

The Cork & Fork: A Food & Wine Tasting Experience is from 1 to 7 p.m. on March 7 and 12 to 5 p.m., on March 8 at Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile.

The Cordials and Candy party is at 9 p.m. at the Hotel Colonnade, 180 Aragon Ave., in Coral Gables.

The Domino Tournament is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 9-11 at the Domino Park, 801 SW 15 Ave.

The Golf Classic is from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on March 12 at the International Links Melreese Country Club, 1802 NW 37 Ave.

El Croquetazo and The Cubano Wars are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 15 at the Calle Ocho festival.

Carnaval Miami Soccer 5v5 is at 9 a.m. on April 11 at the Kendall Soccer Park, 8011 SW 127 Ave.

For more information about the events and for tickets visit the Carnaval Miami site.