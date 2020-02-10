Janet Jackson to open summer tour in Miami

MIAMI – Janet Jackson is headed to Miami this summer.

The 53-year-old singer announced Monday that her "Black Diamond World Tour" will begin June 24 at the American Airlines Arena.

Jackson will perform new music from her upcoming studio album, "Black Diamond," as well as a special performance for the 30th anniversary of "Rhythm Nation 1814."

Miami is one of three Florida stops on Jackson's tour, along with Orlando on June 26 and Tampa on June 27.

Hey U Guys!



I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled “Black Diamond.” I’m so excited to share this new era with you.



My artist pre-sale starts Feb. 11! Sign-up for my mailing list on https://t.co/T2vZWyvQma 😘 pic.twitter.com/YZHIhAOVEK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 10, 2020

Jackson will perform in 34 North American cities during the tour, which concludes Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Washington.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday.