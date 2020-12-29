Love of NYE tradition fuels consumer fireworks sales in South Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. – There has been a higher demand for consumer fireworks in South Florida. It was expected since cities have canceled this New Year’s Eve pyrotechnic shows to avoid crowds during the pandemic.

Raul Caminero said the pandemic affected the seasonal business. He used to be able to set up a tent at Marlins Park, but now the area turned into a state-supported coronavirus testing site.

It took him months to get the city permits needed to relocate the large tent outside Westland Mall in Hialeah. There was a variety of firecrackers, sparklers, cone-shaped fountains, and rockets — and there was a popular children’s section.

Chuck Wood said he spent more than $1,000 in fireworks for a New Year’s Eve display in Perrine. He said several people contributed to the cost of welcoming 2021 with joy.

“At least for a little while it will seem like the way it used to be,” Wood said.

The TNT Fireworks Supercenter in Dania Beach was full of customers on Tuesday. Jose Martinez was there with his three grandsons. He and Matias Zuniga said it’s a July and December annual tradition for their families.

“We have been doing this for tons of years and we don’t want it to stop,” Zuniga said.

